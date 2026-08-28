Tattoo shop owners warn of TikTok impersonation scam targeting their clients in Washtenaw County

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Blackthorne Social Club, a tattoo shop off Jackson Industrial Drive, is warning customers about an impersonation scam targeting its clients on TikTok.

Watch Simon Shaykhet's video report:

Tattoo shop owners warn of TikTok scam targeting clients in Washtenaw County

Owners and artists Andrew and Claire Sinelli say someone with sinister intentions has been messaging real clients on TikTok, posing as the shop to request deposits, schedule appointments, and collect payments. Impersonators are also stealing names, photos and videos of the shop's work.

"It makes me feel very grateful that people trust me to take something (that's) their idea, draw it up in kind of my style," Andrew said.

The Sinellis say the scam has been ongoing for weeks and involves multiple businesses being impersonated. Andrew said neither he nor other affected businesses would solicit work online or discuss details through a messaging app.

Claire Sinelli said the scam is particularly harmful to prospective customers.

"It mostly hurts people who are, like, looking for a tattoo or, like, have never heard of us before. Finding us through these scammers is kind of like a bad look," Claire said.

The shop opened at its current location earlier this month. During a visit, customer Sydney Davenport arrived shortly after Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies came to gather more information about the scam. Davenport had a message for whoever is behind it.

"This is not only their place of business. It's their work and their art. It's horrible to see people take that and make it their own," Davenport said.

Blackthorne Social Club draws clients from well beyond Washtenaw County, with some customers driving hours to get tattoos. Andrew said it is critical that all customers verify who they are communicating with before sending any money or booking an appointment.

Davenport also had a direct message for the scammers.

"Just stop. You can do other things. You are just harming people," Davenport said.

Andrew said the scam has real consequences for the relationship between artists and their clients.

"It tarnishes that whole client-to-artist interaction," Andrew said.

"Yeah. It's very upsetting," he said.

The Sinellis say they went public with this information to prevent anyone else from being scammed. Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies are urging anyone with information about the impersonators to call the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

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