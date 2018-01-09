US Marshals offer $5K reward in case of slain 4-year-old Sumpter Township girl

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - He's a father that can no longer hold his little girl. So instead, he's holding onto the teddy bear that used to comfort her at night.

On New Year's Day, four-year-old Gabby Barrett was found hanging onto dear life at her Rawsonville Woods mobile home.

She was pronounced dead shortly after arriving to a hospital, her death ultimately ruled a homicide with evidence of multiple traumatic injuries, including burns all over her extremities.

The prime suspects? Gabby’s mother, 24-year-old Candice Diaz and her boyfriend, 28-year-old Brad Fields. The two are facing charges on four counts, including murder, torture and child abuse.

Barrett says he never saw his ex, Diaz, harm the child.

"Do I do I think she did it? To be honest with you, no. I think she had something to do with it but I think it was her boyfriend that actually abused them," said Barrett.

Regardless of who's bears the blame, the US Marshals are now on the case, joining Sumpter Township police to get them in custody as soon as possible.

The two are thought to be driving a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier bearing the plate DTR1854.

The Marshals believe they are together and in the Metro Detroit area.

"I want her to turn herself in, I want justice for Gabby," said Barrett.

US Marshals are offering a reward of up to $5000 for anyone with information that leads them to a direct arrest. Contact the US Marshals at (313) 234-5656.

As for the Barrett family, they’re trying to raise money in hopes of a proper funeral for Gabby.

Donations are welcomed at their Go Fund Me page.