Washtenaw Co. prosecutor takes action against Delta Tau Delta at EMU as a public nuisance

(WXYZ) — For more than a year, we’ve been showing and telling you about ongoing fraternity parties at Eastern Michigan University at the center of countless sex assault allegations.

Now, amid public marches through campus on behalf of survivors and criminal charges being filed, comes yet another major development.

“No more parties. No more underage drinking,” says Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit.

Acknowledging our reporting catching the attention of both city leaders and his office, the prosecutor is filing a lawsuit and injunction labeling Delta Tau Delta a public nuisance under the same law used to combat drug houses.

Savit tells us, “We believe this is a dangerous place to be and we are committed to taking proactive action, to protect the people of Washtenaw County and students of EMU.”

He alleges underage drinking, and bystanders watching but staying quiet, are a staple of those dangerous parties. He’s now going further to prevent them from happening and gatherings of more than five guests.

“Since 2014, there have been a tsunami of reported sexual assaults with DTD parties. No fewer than 18 reported sexual assaults,” adds Savit.

The prosecutor also wants all fraternity members to undergo sexual assault training and bystander intervention training and says coverups must stop.

“Just in August of last year, a freshman was dropped off on the 20th, you reported on it, Simon. Then 8 days later she was sexually assaulted from a party stemming at DTD.” says attorney Todd Flood who represents dozens of alleged victims. “I’m very happy the prosecutor is doing something proactive in preventing sexual assaults. Preventing where crime takes place, as opposed to just being reactionary. If they don’t take care of this nuisance, you’re going to find these homes padlocked.”

So far, the fraternity Delta Tau Delta at EMU has not responded to our request for comment.