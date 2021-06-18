12-year-old daughter of U-M sports administrator gets full ride basketball scholarship to Ohio State

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Lisa and Mark Savoury thought it was quite possible that colleges and universities would begin reaching out about their children joining their sports programs.

But not this soon.

"I continue to still pinch myself that she was able to get this opportunity and super grateful that it's such a great university," Mark told 7 Action News Friday about a recent phone call with The Ohio State University's Kevin McGruff, head coach of women's basketball.

The coach offered the couple's daughter, Sydney, a full-ride basketball scholarship.

Sydney is just 12-years-old.

"I just thought how grateful I am to receive this offer at such a young age and how my hard work is paying off already," said Sydney who plays AAU basketball for Michigan Mystics.

Sydney, who stands tall at 5' 11" like her mother, said she fell in love with basketball at a young age because her brother played it and she wanted to go against him and do what he was doing.

Fifteen-year-old Jayden Savoury stands 6' 5" tall and plays AAU basketball for Bates Fundamentals.

"We play each other a lot. We shoot around each other a lot. Go to the gym a lot. We just try to get each other better every day," Jayden said as the family prepared to hit the road for one of his basketball events.

And both Sydney and Jayden were certainly influenced by their mother's career in athletics.

Lisa Savoury played basketball for Brigham Young University before coaching NCAA Division 1 basketball.

Lisa worked for the University of Michigan's women's basketball program and she's now a sports administrator for the university.

"How awkward is that?" Action News reporter Kimberly Craig asked Sydney about the possibility of becoming a Buckeye and her mom working for the Wolverines.

"Kinda awkward," Sydney smiled. "Not gonna lie."

Sydney's mom and dad said there won't be any worries about a house divided as they will always support their daughter.

"I do think she will continue to work hard. I think this only motivates her," Lisa said. "I think she will receive many, many more offers, and, ultimately, we will support her and she will pick the best school for her."