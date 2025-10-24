Burlington opens 6 new Michigan stores while other retailers close doors

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — While other retailers are closing doors, Burlington is cutting ribbons—adding six new stores across Michigan.

The discount retailer's secret? The thrill of the deal hunt that keeps customers coming back for more.

"We get a tremendous value on our stuff and there's, it's limited quantities, so when you come in as a customer, you don't know exactly what we're going to have and it creates this treasure hunt where sometimes we'll see customers come in 2 times, 3 times, 4, 5 times a week just looking for what just came in the truck," said Marty Frent, Michigan regional vice president for Burlington.

As other retailers retreat from brick-and-mortar locations, Burlington is betting big that Michigan shoppers still love the hunt—and the thrill of finding that perfect deal.

On Friday, the store held a grand opening in Livonia, marking its third store opening in Michigan just this month.

"I like their quality and the prices, and they have a variety of things," said Natalie Malone, a shopper.

Malone said the in-person shopping experience offers something online retailers can't match.

"You get out, be social, you see people, you might meet someone at the store. Who knows? I like it better than online, getting out, for sure," Malone said.

That's exactly what Burlington is banking on—customers who still want to shop in-person, touch the fabric, and see the deals for themselves.

This comes in a year when Forever 21 closed down and some Kohl's and Macy's stores shut down across the country.

"It's nice to come in so you can put stuff on and see how it looks, and man, we got teen grandkids," said Kim Harris, a shopper.

Harris said the treasure hunt aspect keeps her coming back.

"You always get good surprises, you know, things you wouldn't think would be in the store, like, oh, bear paws, UGG, you know, that you have to get online when you can come in here and try them on," Harris said.

For many shoppers, it's about the experience and instant gratification.

"You can try it on and you don't have to ship it, put it in a box and ship it, wait another 14 days, and you can get it the same day," said Monique Rahaman, another shopper.

Burlington leaders are betting on that connection—that human element of shopping—is what online retailers can't replicate. The company expects to open more stores in 2026.

"It creates that treasure hunt experience. We're bringing people instead of just sitting there shopping, you know, in front of your computer," Frent said.

