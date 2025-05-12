Inkster residents frustrated over deteriorating neighborhood road conditions

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Residents in Inkster are expressing growing frustration over the poor condition of their neighborhood streets, citing potholes, uneven surfaces, and flooding issues that they say have gone unaddressed for years.

The problems are particularly evident on streets like Rosewood, Center, and Harrison, where residents report having to navigate around numerous hazards just to drive through their own neighborhoods.

"Every time I back out of my driveway, I'm going into a manhole," said Taylor Atherton, who lives on Rosewood Street.

Atherton told me her entire street and the surrounding roads are covered with potholes and cracked cement. The most troublesome spot is directly at the end of her driveway.

"When it rains and it's flooded for a while, it'll get deeper, and we've actually bought concrete and filled it in to make it where our tire doesn't fall in the hole when we're backing up," Atherton said.

Residents report that these conditions aren't isolated to just one area of the city.

"Very frustrating. And it's not just this road. It's multiple roads that's over in this area," Inkster resident Kesha said.

Driving down streets like Center and Harrison reveals the extent of the problem, with residents describing having to use creative driving techniques to avoid damage to their vehicles.

"If you go down this street right here, you have to go on the opposite side of the street in order not to drop in all the loads of holes over there," Kesha said.

Stephanie Rachal, another resident, emphasized the urgency of the situation.

"They need to be fixed and real soon because people get tired of tearing up their cars tryna go across these bumps," Stephanie said.

Multiple residents claim they've attempted to get help from city officials but have seen no results.

"We have contacted the city multiple times, but nothing has happened, and our neighbor over here even tried to fix it himself," Kesha said.

Atherton added that her family has been trying to get the issues addressed for years.

"My aunt lived here before me for a long time, and she tried a lot. They never did anything," Atherton said.

I reached out to city officials for comment but have not yet received a response.

