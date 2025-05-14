Livonia residents to vote on bond proposal for new police headquarters

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A bond proposal that includes funding for a new police headquarters will go before Livonia residents in August, as the current facility, built in the 1960s, struggles with space constraints and infrastructure issues.

The Livonia Police Department headquarters, which has been around since 1961, no longer meets the needs of the department despite various additions over the years.

"We've converted a lot of closets and a lot of other empty spaces into offices and cubicles for our investigative unit," Captain Eric Marcotte said.

The aging building faces significant structural problems, including water damage.

"This was actually built on top of a creek as part of the building, so it's always got constant water from the ceiling, so you can see it's been patched over several times," Marcotte said.

The basement, once a bomb shelter for officers during the Vietnam War, has been repurposed into various functional spaces, including an emergency operations center and a defensive tactics training room.

"We needed a space for that, so we converted this old briefing room into a mat room," Marcotte said.

The department also struggles with inadequate locker room facilities for officers.

"No room for their boots. They gotta keep them either on top of the locker or underneath the benches," Marcotte said.

Proper locker space is crucial for officers to organize their equipment efficiently.

"Everything is centrally located. I mean, we have everything in a locker. They don't have to come here to get their rifle and have to go somewhere else to get their boots." Marcotte said.

The August bond proposal extends beyond the police headquarters to include expansion and renovations to the fire department headquarters and four other fire stations, a central park plaza, and a walking trail.

Community reactions to the proposal are mixed. Livonia resident Jennifer Avery supports the initiative, particularly because it includes the public library.

"I love our library. I love our resources it has. I'm all for expanding that, pumping money into it… and if in the process we incorporate all these other resources with currently outdated buildings, great," Avery said.

However, resident John Williams opposes the proposal.

"I think it's stupid. The council is taking money for granted, and it's just wrong," Williams said.

