Stolen cars recovered; suspects arrested after chase caught on video

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Multiple stolen Ford Raptor trucks were involved in a high-speed getaway from Dearborn to the Asbury Park neighborhood of Detroit Wednesday night around 9:00 pm. The whole incident was caught on video by the Michigan State Police helicopter.

Three people were arrested and multiple stolen vehicles were recovered.

Monica Stephens lives nearby and saw the aftermath.

“All I seen was a bunch of police cars. The helicopter was flying around. And people standing around the cars in handcuffs,” she said.

Joshuheem, another neighbor, also saw it all unfold.

“What I saw is two young women and I guess an older man get arrested for something,” he explained.

The chase ended on Asbury Park in Detroit. Stephens said she can’t believe it happened across the street from her home.

“I was shocked. Because they came by every week with different cars. They had trucks, the stick wheels, G-wagons, the motorbikes. They didn’t have license plates on any of their vehicles at all,” explained Stephens.

“Police come from that way, this way, and even through the alley, they basically blocked them off,” added Joshuheem.

He was confused about why it happened so close to his home.

“I don’t know what made them bring that over here, knowing that this is a peaceful neighborhood. So I feel like all that that happened last night affected a lot of people,” Joshuheem said.

The incident began in Dearborn but Dearborn police declined to comment citing the ongoing investigation.

MSP was able to capture the whole incident and the attempted getaway with their helicopter. Troopers on the ground spotted the suspects on the Southfield Freeway.

“One of the characteristics of the pickup drivers was they were wearing ski masks. July, a little bit warm. They kind of stuck out a little bit,” explained MSP spokesman Lt. Mike Shaw.

Police watched the suspects as they jumped out and changed cars. Police then stopped those cars in Asbury Park.

“They went to the back of this house where they located more stolen vehicles and also two more suspects and one more stolen vehicle, which happened to be a Mustang that back in June we were involved in with a similar type of incident,” said Shaw.

That Mustang was stolen from the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant in June.

“It’s going to help the local department that’s investigating that first theft along with the second one kind of having these cars kind of connected,” Shaw said.

