Rep. Debbie Dingell & others from Michigan were on alleged Minnesota shooter's hit list

(WXYZ/AP) — Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell was on the hit list of the alleged Minnesota shooter, her aide confirms to 7 News Detroit.

Vance Boelter surrendered to police Sunday after they found him in the woods near his home following a massive manhunt that stretched over two days. He is accused of fatally shooting former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in their home early Saturday in the northern Minneapolis suburbs.

Authorities say he also shot Sen. John Hoffman, a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette, who lived just a few miles away.

Officials said the hit list had dozens of names from several states. Those names included Democratic officials, plus others with ties to Planned Parenthood or abortion rights movements, according to CNN.

Watch below: Suspect in Minnesota lawmaker shootings visited 4 homes of elected officials

Suspect in Minnesota lawmaker shootings visited 4 homes of elected officials

In a press conference on Sunday after the suspect, Vance Boelter, was arrested, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans said states on the hit list included Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois and more.

Watch below: Suspect in shootings of 2 Minnesota lawmakers crawled to officers, surrendered, authorities say

Suspect in shootings of 2 Minnesota lawmakers crawled to officers, surrendered, authorities say

Boelter meticulously planned the attacks, carrying out surveillance missions, taking notes on the homes and people he targeted and disguising himself as a police officer just before the shootings, acting U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson said on Monday.

“It is no exaggeration to say that his crimes are the stuff of nightmares,” he said.

Boelter surrendered to police Sunday after they found him in the woods near his home following a massive manhunt that stretched over two days. He is accused of fatally shooting former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in their home early Saturday in the northern Minneapolis suburbs.

Authorities say he also shot Sen. John Hoffman, a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette, who lived just a few miles away.

Watch below: Pontus Leander, Director, Center for Peace and Conflict Studies at Wayne State University, talks about political violence and its effects

FULL INTERVIEW: Pontus Leander, Director, Center for Peace and Conflict Studies at Wayne State University, talks about political violence and it's effects

Federal prosecutors announced Monday that they charged Boelter, 57, with federal murder and stalking offenses. He already faces state charges, including murder and attempted murder. Hours later at a federal court hearing in St. Paul, Boelter said he could not afford an attorney and a federal public defender was appointed to represent him.

Boelter had many notebooks full of plans that appeared to be months in the making, Thompson said. Underscoring what law enforcement officials said was the premeditated nature of the attacks, Boelter wrote out in one notebook a list of internet-based people search engines, according to court records.

But authorities have not found any writings that would “clearly identify what motivated him,” Thompson said. Though the targets were Democrats and elected officials, Thompson said it was too soon to speculate on any sort of political ideology.

His writings included the names of 45 state and federal elected officials in Minnesota, Thompson said.

Authorities declined to name the two other elected officials who escaped harm. But it was clear the shootings were politically motivated.

“This was a targeted attack against individuals who answered the call to public service,” said Alvin Winston, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Minneapolis field office.

Boelter sent a text to a family group chat after the shootings that said : “Dad went to war last night ... I don’t wanna say more because I don’t wanna implicate anybody,” according to an FBI affidavit.

His wife got another text that said: “Words are not gonna explain how sorry I am for this situation ... there’s gonna be some people coming to the house armed and trigger-happy and I don’t want you guys around,” the affidavit said.

Police later found his wife in a car with her children. Officers found two handguns, about $10,000 in cash and passports for the wife and her children, according to the affidavit.

