Rep. Debbie Dingell wins re-election in Michigan's new 6th Congressional District

Rep. Debbie Dingell has won re-election in Michigan's new 6th Congressional District, according to an Associated Press projection.

Dingell, a Democrat, beat out her Republican opponent, Whittney Williams, who is a first-generation immigrant from Taiwan who moved to the U.S. at the age of 10.

The new 6th District includes Washtenaw County, western and southern Wayne County and a small portion of Oakland County.

Dingell has served in Congress since 2015, taking over for her husband, the late Rep. John Dingell who is the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history. She has focused often on the environment and Michigan's Great Lakes.