Rep. Haley Stevens wins re-election in Michigan's 11th Congressional District, AP projects

(WXYZ) — Rep. Haley Stevens has been re-elected in the new 11th Congressional District, according to an Associated Press projection.

Stevens, a Democrat, was facing off against Republican Mark Ambrose, and had to win a tough primary after she was drawn into a district that included Rep. Andy Levin. She defeated Levin in the primary.

She graduated from Seaholm High School and American University and worked on the Auto Rescue Task Force under the Obama administration.

"I have served as the vice chair of the Science Space and Technology Committee, where I ushered the chips in and science legislation through the Congress, creating a fund to invest in chip manufacturing production right here in the US," Stevens said.

The new 11th Congressional District is in Oakland county and includes places like Bloomfield Hills, Royal Oak, Ferndale, Farmington Hills, White Lake and more.