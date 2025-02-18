Repair work continues after water main break causes flooding in SW Detroit neighborhood

SOUTHWEST DETROIT (WXYZ) — Cleanup is only just beginning in a Southwest Detroit neighborhood that was completely flooded this morning in what city officials say was the worst water main break they had ever seen.

WATCH OUR PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The latest on a 54-inch water main break in SW Detroit that flooded neighborhood

Who will pay for repairs from massive Detroit water main break flooding?

Mayor Mike Duggan speaks after water main break in Southwest Detroit

The water was up to five feet in spots and had flooded streets and houses, with boats being brought in as firefighters rescued families from their homes.

Tuesday morning was the first time we set foot on Rowan Street. Yesterday morning, this and the surrounding blocks were waist-deep underwater. Some sidewalks and parts of streets are still icy, as the repairs are continuing throughout the morning.

A 54-inch Water Main breaking caused this massive flood, affecting up to 200 homes in between N Green and Beard streets, from Lafayette to Lane streets.

Water filled basements, covered cars and splashed onto porches brought out the U.S. Coast Guard to help trapped residents, rafting to rescue 75 people, about a third of them children, and 12 pets from homes.

The water knocked out power for many. One family, the Hoskins, said they had five feet of water in their basement.

WXYZ

That water ruined their furnace, leaving them without heat.

WXYZ

"A lot of people have water to ceilings in their basement people are living in their basement with other family members," said Linda Hoskins.

WXYZ

"This is a disaster. It’s not just a small issue right here. This affected a lot of people," said Raymond Hoskins.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is accepting responsibility, saying it's a failure of the water main system. The Great Lakes Water Authority operates the city-owned water main that caused the flooding. Home repairs will be covered by the city's water and sewage department and the Great Lakes Water Authority.

If you're impacted and need a place to stay, there are hotels available and even Ubers if flooding damaged your car. For help, call 313-774-5261.