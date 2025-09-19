Residents displaced after early morning apartment fire in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire at a multi-unit apartment building in Southwest Detroit early this morning.

The apartment building is on the corner of Porter and Morrell Street near West Vernor Highway.

Officials were called to the scene around 12:30 a.m. They say the fire began in the two middle units and quickly spread throughout the building.

The Detroit Fire Department battalion chief here on the scene told us he believes the building itself is salvageable.

But the landlord and residents we talked to say that all four units inside of the building are completely destroyed.

The fire also spread to the home sitting right next to it. The homeowner says that his house is completely destroyed.

“The families got their homes ruined inside this apartment building, hopefully everyone is safe and calm," said Alfonso Medina, who lives next door.

DFD is still investigating the cause of the fire. And luckily, no one inside the building was hurt.