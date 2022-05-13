Ex-Romulus mayor charged over campaign fund abuse following 7 Action News investigation

(WXYZ) — Former Romulus Mayor LeRoy Burcroff has been charged after a 7 Action News investigation found he used campaign funds for personal expenses.

According to a federal complaint, Burcroff was charged with one count of wire fraud in federal court for allegedly spending more than $15,000 in campaign funds on personal use.

The charge is outlined in a criminal information, which usually indicates the defendant plans to plead guilty.

According to the 7 investigation, Burcroff’s family showed up all over his campaign statements, with thousands in payments made to his children, his brother, even his son-in-law for things like “office rent’, “campaign office maintenance” and “charitable donations," according to the October 2020 investigation.

Burcroff also allegedly used his campaign fund to pay for $3,800 in memberships to the Belleville Yacht Club, plus thousands more listed as “donations.”

On November 2, 2017, his campaign made a “charitable donation” of $2,000 to the private club followed by another $2,428 on November 10.

The next day, as photos posted to Facebook show, the Burcroffs were seen celebrating their daughter’s wedding at the Belleville Yacht Club.

In May 2021, Burcroff’s attorney Daniel Wholihan sent a letter to the state acknowledging that Burcroff used his campaign fund to cover $4,500 in expenses from his daughter’s wedding.

He also admitted to using nearly $15,000 from the fund to make regular donations to his own church.