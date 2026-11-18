A judge ordered 31-year-old Colin Giamportone to be held without bond as new details emerged in the shooting deaths of his mother and father.

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Roseville man accused of killing his parents ordered held without bond at first court appearance

Giamportone appeared before a judge from the Macomb County Jail. He is accused of shooting and killing his mother, 62-year-old Suzette Giamportone, and his father, 66-year-old Robert Giamportone, early Sunday morning inside the Roseville home they all shared.

Members of the Giamportone family were inside the courtroom Wednesday as Judge Joseph Bodecker read off the charges.

"Two counts of homicide murder first degree and those are punishable by a maximum of life without parole. You are also charged with two counts of weapons felony firearm being used in commission of a felony those are both felonies punishable by up to two years," Bodecker said.

During his arraignment, Giamportone asked for a court-appointed attorney and claimed he was defending his home.

"I am taking the court appointed right now. We're checking the level of my concealed carry permit insurance to see if it covers my whole house or if I indeed was the one that had to use the to defend my home," Giamportone said.

Assistant Macomb County Prosecutor Richard Nelson expressed concern if Giamportone were to be released from jail.

"The danger to the community is apparent," Nelson said.

He then asked for bond to be set at $2 million, but the judge opted to take safety concerns a step further.

"Given the serious nature of the charges the court is going to deny bond," Bodecker said.

Prosecutors say officers found him lying in the middle of Blue Hill Street screaming and yelling. Cell phone video shows the moments police took Giamportone into custody.

Family tells me that Giamportone has been battling mental health issues and was not taking his medication. They say his parents were trying to get him stabilized, back on his feet and in a good place.

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Sources familiar with the investigation tell me both the mother and father were shot multiple times.

I spoke with Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido about what Giamportone told police.

"My heart goes out to them because losing both people like this is tragic. Extremely tragic," Lucido said.

"He made statements that he wanted to get and have his parents killed first before the people came to kill his mom and dad," Lucido said.

Lucido tells me that the suspect shouldn't have had access to firearms given his alleged mental health issues.

"If they allege it was a mental health issue or if it's alleged that he was diagnosed being bipolar or whatever. Why were there guns in the house? Why was he allowed to have guns and these questions need to be answered," Lucido said.

Giamportone's next court date is set for December 2nd.

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