Sheetz announces four new Sheetz locations coming to Metro Detroit

MACOMB, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you're a fan of 24-hour gas stations and convenience stores, you're in luck.

Four new Sheetz locations are coming to Metro Detroit soon, the company announced on Wednesday morning. No word yet on when these locations will open.

The new locations will be at:



45075 North Gratiot Avenue, Macomb, MI, 48042

5970 12 Mile Road, Warren, MI, 48092

29455 Grand River Avenue, Farmington Hills, MI, 48336

39471 West 12 Mile Road, Novi, MI, 48377

This comes after city council rejected proposals for Sheetz locations in Livonia and Farmington Hills (on Middlebelt). City council members in Highland Township approved a Sheetz locationat M-59 and Milford Road earlier this week. The first Sheetz opened in Romulus last summer.

WATCH OUR PREVIOUS COVERAGE

'We don’t need this here': residents make passionate comments as Farmington Hills rejects proposed Sheetz

City Council votes down Sheetz expansion in Livonia

New Sheetz location coming to Highland Township

First-ever Sheetz location in Michigan opens in Romulus

Sheetz says the company plans to open 50-60 locations in Southeast Michigan over the next 5-6 years.