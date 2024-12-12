LIVE UPDATES: Slick roads affecting morning commute as system brings in snow showers

METRO DETROIT — We've seen school closings start to add up this morning with the snow system that started last night making the roads slick. You can find the latest school closings at this link.

Here's a live look at the roads (freeways and side roads) as of 6 a.m., and an update on road closures:

6am Update: Slick road conditions on freeways and side roads

WXYZ

We spoke to drivers on the state of the roads at freeways and side streets in Detroit & Southfield.

WXYZ

“To be honest with you, if you don’t have to go out, I wouldn’t go out right now cause it’s very slippery up underneath this, said Redford resident Tim Lanning. "If you look down, that’s all ice up underneath here. And, it’s gonna get colder as we go. So, what else do you need to know. I mean, that’s all there is to it. Just slow down. Be careful out here.”

WXYZ

"Been doing this on and off for about 20 years," said Livonia resident Jim Osborne when it comes to plowing roads. “I mean, you get used to it yeah. You get used to it. I mean, it’s Michigan. What do expect you know? It could be 70 degrees tomorrow.”

Ice is starting to pile up on side streets in Metro Detroit, particularly in Southfield. Drivers we spoke to were surprised to see the road conditions.

WXYZ

"People told me about it but you never know what to expect. Is it going to snow a little bit It might snow a lot you just got to wake up and see," said Arriell Waters.

One man we spoke to actually ran in these conditions.

WXYZ

"Just foot placement and just being aware. I got years of practice of doing it so im kind of used to it by now," said Jahret Hill.

WXYZ

“It’s pretty bad out here," said Carlton resident Aden Russell. "Very slippery conditions. I’d definitely drive safe if you’re heading into work. But, we’re out here salting, making things happen.”

WXYZ

“Roads are slick. Whiteouts. I was driving like 10 miles an hour up 12 Mile," said Detroiter Steve Bush. “Drive slow and try to pay attention. Don’t speed. Keep your eyes on the road.”

WXYZ

"It was a rough one. It was slippery. I just didn’t expect it to be like this. I got a text early in the morning that said be careful on the way to work," said Leo Holland. "I saw some loose and fast drivers and some slip-outs."