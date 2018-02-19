Spring-like weather for metro Detroit could bring record warmth and flooding

(WXYZ) - After a cold and snowy stretch of weather, Metro Detroit will get a taste of spring-like weather! A warm front will slide through Metro Detroit this afternoon and evening, unleashing warm and potentially record breaking temperatures. Highs today will peak this evening in the 50s and stay elevated overnight. We could break the record for the date Tuesday with highs pushing into the middle 60s. The current record high is 63 degrees and was set in 2016. Our forecast high Tuesday is 65 degrees.

Even after we cool off, temperatures remain above average for the rest of the work week and weekend.

But the spring temperatures will bring spring rains. A Flood Watch has been issued for all of SE Michigan from noon Monday to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

With periods of heavy rain lingering in the forecast for the next 60 to 72 hours, combined with melting snow and frozen ground, localized flooding is a concern.

The stalled out warm front responsible for our warmth could soak Metro Detroit with 1"-3" of rain.