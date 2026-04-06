St. Clair Shores police reopen investigation after debris continues to be thrown at cars from Frazho overpass

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. — St. Clair Shores Police have reopened an investigation and added extra patrols after multiple drivers reported having concrete and debris thrown at their vehicles from the Frazho overpass on I-94.

There have been three separate reported incidents to police, but the community believes there could be more. While all the victims are physically okay, their vehicles sustained various degrees of damage.

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Kara Moore

Kara Moore was driving to work from St. Clair Shores to Grand Rapids last week Monday morning when she noticed a shower of rocks falling from the Frazho overpass.

"It was like the size of a softball, and of course, it’s coming straight down, so you get the chance to do absolutely nothing," Moore said.

Moore said the incident happened quickly. She says she saw two individuals on the overpass who made a dash for it when she looked back.

"Glass came through my windshield, so it was all over my dashboard," Moore added. "All that was going through my mind, is 'oh my gosh I just dropped my kids off at school, my husband at work and that’s the last time I might see them'," Moore said.

Moore was able to get her windshield replaced. However, her experience is eerily similar to that of Sean Kokenos, who had a piece of concrete thrown at his car from the same overpass last week.

WXYZ Sean Kokenos' damaged vehicle

Watch our previous coverage

Driver's Jeep struck by concrete thrown from an I-94 overpass in St. Clair Shores

7 News Detroit reached out to St. Clair Shores Police last week, who said the case had to be closed due to a lack of evidence. However, the case was reopened after another similar incident happened this past weekend.

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Gina Skowronski was heading home from work early Sunday morning when she saw masked individuals running across I-94, just below the Frazho overpass, throwing debris.

"They were hiding underneath, tucked behind the pillars, and that’s when they threw whatever they threw at me," Skowronski said.

Skowronski's vehicle was left with a dent and a cracked plastic frame. After her car was hit, the individuals ran off yet again.

"I could’ve killed them, or they could’ve killed me," Skowronski said.

The overpass remains under construction, leaving debris scattered across the area. Residents want the incidents to come to an end before someone gets seriously hurt.

"All of your actions have consequences," Skowronski said.

Police have questioned individuals, but no one has been taken into custody. St. Clair Shores Police ask anyone else who may have experienced this to come forward and file a report.

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