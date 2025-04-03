Stellantis workers respond to temporary layoffs at Warren, Sterling Heights plants

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The impact of tariffs is making it to Southeast Michigan, with Stellantis factory workers in Warren and Sterling Heights learning of temporary layoffs coming soon.

FULL INTERVIEW: Paul Fenner with Tamma Capital talks about the tariff impacts

FULL INTERVIEW: Paul Fenner with Tamma Capital talks about the tariff impacts

Outside the Stellantis Sterling Stamping Plant on Mound Road in Warren where auto workers proudly help make the Jeep Wagoneer, I talked to several workers sharing thoughts on tariffs and 900 U.S. employees being laid off temporarily as a result of idling plants in Canada and Mexico.

Related video: 900 employees, including workers at Warren and Sterling Heights plants, temporarily laid off by Stellantis

900 employees, including workers at Warren and Sterling Heights plants, temporarily laid off by Stellantis

“It’s tough out here. Makes it worse for me. Everybody is struggling now,” worker Sam Belt said.

“Never support a layoff. Always want to come to work and make money,” worker Kyle Chapman said.

While plants are being idled, Stellantis confirmed workers in Sterling Heights and Warren will be impacted with the temporary layoffs.

“There might be some price increases, but they will be temporary,” retired worker Brian Pannebecker said.

Pannebecker also told me that a day after speaking at the White House, he is confident the short-term pain will result in long-term gain of jobs coming back.

“You’re hearing a lot of that bluster from the companies because they don’t want to have to move back here and produce at higher labor costs,” Pannebecker said.

John Walsh, president and CEO of the Michigan Manufacturers Association, says tariffs play a critical role in bringing jobs back, but other key factors are also important.

“The whole issue of tariffs, how they’re applied, the reactions from other counties, we still have some uncertainty in front of us to be sure. We’re looking at a bit of a tough road,” Walsh said.

“We have a Wagoneer not selling that good, so we don’t work as many hours as we used to, cutting shifts. The other plants are suffering too,” said.

Given the global supply chain, auto workers told me they remain concerned over the long run with factory jobs in the U.S. tied to production overseas.

