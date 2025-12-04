Stolen snowplow truck recovered after viewer spots vehicle following 7 News Detroit report

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A local contractor was reunited with one of his stolen snowplow trucks Tuesday night after a viewer saw a 7 News Detroit report and recognized the vehicle.

Jeff Smythe, owner of Cement-It, had two plow trucks stolen Saturday night from a shopping plaza in Troy, just before crews were scheduled to clear snow after the first major snowfall of the season.

Less than 24 hours after the story aired, Josh Margolis spotted one of the stolen trucks and called it in to police.

"It just raised a flag in my head and I'm like I've never seen that vehicle before," Margolis said. "Saw it at one of my properties the day prior, didn't think much of it. Once I saw it on the news, I was like this is it. I went back and confirmed it."

Detroit police recovered the black Ford F-250 near Linwood Street and The Lodge Freway Tuesday night.

"I think I did the Toyota kick. I jumped up, kicked my legs together and it was an amazing feeling," Smythe said.

The grateful business owner called Margolis a local hero.

"I would say a local hero for sure because he could've just overlooked it. He could've paid no attention to it," Smythe said.

Smythe said he had prayed for the trucks' return after the theft.

"I prayed to Saint Anthony. My middle name is Anthony and my mom always told me if something comes up missing to pray to Saint Anthony," Smythe said.

The recovered truck sustained minor damage to the ignition system, but Smythe said it's repairable.

"We left the key in the ashtray. They jacked the column up and tore out the ignition, but that's a minor repair to get it back and running," Smythe said.

Margolis, who previously worked in landscaping, said he felt compelled to help after seeing the story.

"Somebody took advantage of somebody. Nobody just because something is accessible doesn't give somebody the right to take something that doesn't belong to them," Margolis said. "I used to be in the industry for many years in landscaping and I just I feel for Jeff."

The vehicle is being held in police impound pending further investigation by Troy police and will be returned. Police are still searching for the second stolen truck, a white 2005 GMC Sierra.

