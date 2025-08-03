Suspect arrested after Detroit Police say he shot a 15-year-old before barricading himself in home

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After an hours-long stand-off, police took a 30-year-old suspect they believe is responsible for shooting and injuring a 15-year-old boy.

2 teenage stepbrothers shot in Detroit, one of them fatally, police say

“He received non-life-threatening injuries, he was treated at the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery," said Captain Sederick Dunbar.

Around 3 p.m. on Saturday, police say the 30-year-old suspect pulled up onto Mark Twain Street and opened fire on the 15-year-old victim.

“From what we know, it was just a verbal altercation that led to a shooting," said Captain Dunbar.

Police say the suspect in the shooting barricaded himself inside a house on Saturday.

And on Friday, two 13-year-old boys were shot. One died and was injured on the city's east side.

“When I was 13 years old, all I wanted to play and it’s just sad to me that our kids can’t be safe in our own communities," said neighbor Sabre Johnson.

Johnson lives a block from where the shooting happened on Friday night.

“I came home, I was going to get in the shower, heard the shots, then I spun the block to see what was going on," Johnson said.

According to Detroit Police in regards to the Friday shooting, three teens were out walking and a dark-colored vehicle pulled up near them, words were exchanged, and then shots rang out.

“I’m praying for that mother, like I said hearing her scream like that is I don’t wish that on my worst enemy.”

While police believe they have their suspect in the shooting, they are still looking for a suspect in the shooting of the two 13-year-olds. If you have any information, reach out to Detroit Police.