WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Inkster rescued three kids who were inside a car that was stolen from outside a gas station late Sunday night.

Suspect arrested in Wayne after stealing car with kids inside

Witnesses say this all started in the city of Wayne, at the Mobil Gas Station on Michigan Avenue before it ended in Dearborn Heights.

Last night had to be the most frightening 30 minutes for one mother and father, whose car was stolen. Witnesses say a woman driving a blue Chevy Avalanche arrived at the Mobil Gas Station on Michigan Avenue and Venoy road in Wayne around 11 p.m. last night.

According to witnesses, she left her three young children unattended in the running vehicle and went in the convenience store. That's when a man jumped in and drove off, with the kids still inside. We're told he duped the children at a separate location before continuing on.

Several law enforcement agencies responded. Inkster police confirmed they assisted Wayne City police in the suspect's arrest just four miles away at the Marathon Gas Station on the corner of Inkster and Cherry Hill in Dearborn Heights.

Inkster police also say they assisted in locating and safely recovering the children. We spoke to witnesses there who say the suspect was arrested around 11:30 p.m., just three minutes after the initial carjacking.

We've reached out to Wayne City Police for more information, and as of 5:45 a.m. monday morning, we're still waiting on an update.