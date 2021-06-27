Suspect in Detroit double murder found dead inside Washtenaw County jail cell

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Orlando Whitfield, who was arrested in connection to a double murder on Detroit's west side nearly a week ago was found dead inside his jail cell Sunday morning, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

Whitfield surrendered to Detroit police a day after the bodies of a man and woman were found inside a Northlawn home, bound, gagged and shot to death. An infant was also found inside the home with the bodies but was unharmed.

Whitfield was found around 7 a.m. Sunday during a routine safety and security check, and the sheriff's office says in the early stages of the investigation, there doesn't appear to be foul play in his death.

An outside agency will conduct a complete investigation of the incident.

Whitfield, who was facing a murder charge in connection to another case, was set free on a tether by a Southeast Michigan judge. His release was met with much criticism, primarily from the family of his alleged victim, 25-year-old Marissa Edmunds. Whitfield's attorney told 7 Action News he's maintained his innocence in his prior case.

