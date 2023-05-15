Police say suspect in custody in kidnapping, murder of Detroit nurse

(WXYZ) — Detroit police confirmed on Monday afternoon that the suspect wanted in the kidnapping and murder of a local nurse is now in custody.

Police were looking for 36-year-old Jamere Miller after he allegedly kidnapped Patrice Latoya Wilson over the weekend. Wilson was found dead inside her vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday in Novi.

Detroit police provide update on kidnapping, murder of Detroit nurse

“She was young and she had her whole life ahead of her, she was dedicated to serving and helping others as a nurse," said Detroit Police Chief James White during a press conference.

Miller is reportedly Wilson's ex-boyfriend. Chief White says he has a "significant" criminal history.

"He is a violent person. He has a significant criminal history and there is a history of domestic violence associated with that as well," said Chief White.

According to police, Miller is suspected of kidnapping Wilson while wearing a blonde or red wig. Police say Wilson was headed to her car after an overnight shift at Detroit Medical Center around 7:40 a.m. Saturday when she was ambushed by Miller. He then forced her into her own car at gunpoint.

"He approached our victim just as she was getting into the driver's side of her vehicle. He then got inside the vehicle and forced her over and fled with her inside," said Captain Donna McCord with the Detroit Police Department.

Wilson's body would later be found in her vehicle at an apartment complex in Novi.

Chief White said the department activated multiple units to try to locate Miller and Wilson including their special response and organized crime units. With mounting pressure of the investigation, police say Miller negotiated his surrender through his lawyer.

Chief White emphasized that this is an ongoing investigation and the department would not be able to release certain details. It is unclear what charges Miller could be facing as the investigation continues.

7 Action News asked Chief White if the department would looking into the case of a woman named Bianca Green who went missing more than a decade ago from the Romulus area. Green is said to be the mother of Miller's child. White says they are aware of the case and are now working with the original investigating agency to see if Miller has any potential ties to Green's case giving the circumstances surrounding this weekend's kidnapping. However, White says they are unsure where the Romulus case currently stands.

When 7 Action News spoke to Patrice’s mother Roslind Livingston on Saturday, she said Miller wouldn’t let her daughter move on after they broke up.

"The more she pulled away....He was sending flowers. If you go by her house, there are things at her door that she kind of like left there to let him know 'I am not accepting things from you,'” she said.

Police say this year there have been 12 homicides in the city of Detroit with connections to domestic violence. They say this case is a grave reminder that there needs to be more support and resources for victims.

"In this instance, this is somebody who did what she could to separate herself from that situation. Unfortunately though, these type of offenders don't take no for an answer and more needs to be done to protect our victims. There's PPOs and things like that but we'd certainly like to see a lot more being done before someone else has to lose their life," said White.

The department's domestic violence victim assistance unit can be reached at 313-833-1660; they are available 24/7 to help.