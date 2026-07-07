Suspects charged with carrying concealed weapon after deadly Fairlane mall shooting

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man and a woman were charged on Tuesday morning in connection to a shooting that killed two 19-year-olds at the Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn last week.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report:

Suspects charged with carrying concealed weapon after deadly Fairlane shooting

19-year-olds Cania Cain and Martinez Long were both charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon. Long appeared in court today and pleaded not guilty. Cain was arraigned at the hospital after going into labor this morning.

Investigators say the shooting happened inside the Fairlane Town Center on Friday afternoon just before 1:30pm after an altercation between two groups, which escalated into gunfire. 19-year-olds Cameron Watkins and Keonte Seaborn were killed.

The judge ordered a bond of $75,000, with Long set to appear in court again on July 15. Investigators told the court they are looking at digital evidence to learn more about the shooting, which could lead to more charges.

Watch our previous coverage

Families mourn two teens killed in Fairlane Town Center shooting in Dearborn

I spoke to both families yesterday as they shared who they would want the young men to be remembered.

"When you see these pictures of Keonte, what do you see?" I asked his mother, Keianna Hundley.

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"This little goofy little boy that played too much. The boy who taught me how to love," she said. "I got pregnant at 16 and hit him at 17. We grew up together."

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"He was a loving child," said Damon Beacham, Cameron's father (black shirt).

"He has birthday coming up, July 22nd. He was just waiting for his baby to be born. Maybe it's due next month, August 15th," said Nikila Watkins, Cameron's mother.

"I got to figure out how I'm about to deal with this. I got to figure out how I'm about to stay strong for us," Keianna said.

"That my baby was not a monster. All these stories going around, my baby was the nicest, the sweetest," Nikila said.

Now after speaking to the family members, it was clear that both Cameron and Keonte were not at the mall together. And since many versions of what led to the deadly shooting are floating around, Dearborn Police is expected to shed more light after the arraignment, including what led to the gunfire and what charges the suspects will be facing.