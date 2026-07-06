DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The families of two 19-year-olds killed in a shooting inside Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn are speaking out, asking the public to remember their loved ones for who they were — not the stories circulating online.

Watch Faraz Javed's video report:

Families mourn two teens killed in Fairlane Town Center shooting in Dearborn

Cameron Watkins and Keonte Seaborn were killed during a shooting inside the mall on July 3. Police say officers responded around 1:25 p.m. after an altercation between two groups escalated into gunfire. Three people were shot.

Over the weekend, Dearborn police announced the arrests of all three suspects believed to be involved in the shooting.

Watkins' mother, Nikila, said she wants people to know her son was not who some are making him out to be.

Family-provided photo An undated courtesy photo of Cameron Watkins.

"That my baby was not a monster. All these stories going around, my baby was the nicest, the sweetest," Nikila Watkins said.

His father, Damon Beacham, remembered Cameron Watkins as someone who never missed a chance to show affection.

"Cameron was a loving child, loving young man. He was a hugger," Beacham said.

Cameron Watkins' family said he was a great football player and an aspiring rapper. He would have turned 20 later this month and was expecting his first child who's due August 15.

"He was just waiting for his baby to be born," Nikila Watkins said.

Family-provided photo

When asked what she misses most about her son, Watkins described the small, everyday moments.

"We're just seeing him because he's always like hey ma, you good? Hey ma, you need something? Always checking on us. Sense of humor," Watkins said.

Previous coverage: Two in custody after deadly shooting at Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn

Two in custody after deadly shooting at Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn

Beacham feels the same.

"He's coming to bother me," Beacham said.

Across town on Detroit's west side, Seaborn's mother, Keianna Hundley, and his younger brother, Lamere, are also grieving the loss of someone they called their best friend.

"The boy who taught me how to love, like he taught me everything. I got pregnant at 16 and had him at 17. We grew up together," Hundley said.

Family-provided photo An undated courtesy photo of Keonte Seaborn.

Hundley said she is still processing the news.

"Everything in my body just left like it just dropped," Hundley said.

Seaborn graduated early from Detroit Lions Academy and loved football. In his last conversations with his mother, he was excited about wearing a new shirt he had bought for the Fourth of July.

Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin provides details shortly after the shooting happened:

RAW VIDEO: Chief Issa Shahin updates the shootings at Fairlane Town Center

When asked what she sees looking at photos of her son, Hundley described the boy she knew.

"This little goofy little boy that played too much, always getting on my nerves. Saying 'ma, you want to play the game?'" Hundley said.

Hundley said she is still figuring out how to move forward.

"I'm used to Lamere being right here and Keonte being my right hand. I don't have nobody there no more. So I got to figure out how I'm about to deal with this and got to figure out how I'm about to stay strong for us," Hundley said.

The arraignment of the suspects is expected to take place Tuesday. Dearborn police say they will be releasing more details about how the shooting unfolded.

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