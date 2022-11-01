'Sweetest person alive': Son remembers mom whose body was found in pickup truck

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — An update is expected Tuesday in the death of 62-year-old Gabriele Seitz, whose body was found in the back of a pickup truck in Roseville following a car crash Thursday.

Police have been looking for a person of interest in the case, posting photos of the man shortly after the crash.

Roseville police have not confirmed any arrests in the case but say investigators are still hard at work and they will have a complete update Tuesday. The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office has not announced any formal charges but say a person of interest is being held.

"She was the sweetest person alive that everyone loved," said Justin Omans, Seitz's eldest son. "She made people laugh... she liked to dance, sing, everything.”

It’s been a challenging four days for Omans after learning the body of his mother was found in the back of her pickup truck near Common and Hayes roads. It’s been even harder watching rumor and speculation swirl online.

“We couldn't be on Facebook, we couldn't watch the news at all because of everything going on,” Omans said.

Omans says the man who was driving his Mom's truck — seen in cell phone video — is a complete stranger to him. Police say the man is a person of interest in her death.

After a minor crash at a stoplight, the man fled the scene, leaving behind the truck with Seitz's body inside. Police made the discovery about 30 minutes later. It was a stroke of luck in a tragic story.

“He was going to go somewhere with my mom's body," Omans said. "He could have dumped it somewhere and he could've took the truck and took it to a junkyard and had it crushed, and I would not know where my mom would be.”

Omans doesn't believe his mother knew the man either. He hopes the suspect is brought to justice soon, so he and his family can begin to grieve.

“She was just a perfect mother, a perfect friend, a perfect sister to everyone that know her,” Omans said.