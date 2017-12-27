Teens face murder charges after sandbag thrown from overpass kills Michigan man

Partly Cloudy
(WXYZ) - Four teens are now facing murder charges after a Warren man was hit by a sandbag thrown off of an overpass on I-75 in Toledo.
The teens, aged 13-14, are now each charged with murder, felony vehicular vandalism and misdemeanor vehicular vandalism.
Sean Carter, 14; William Parker, 14; Pedro Salinas, 14 and Demetrius Wimberly, 14, originally faced felonious assault charges.
Marquise Byrd, 22, died in a Toledo-area hospital following a critical injury sustained after he was struck by the sandbag.
Byrd was in the front passenger's seat in a vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 75 through Toledo when a construction sandbag crashed through the windshield, striking him.
