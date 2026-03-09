'That’s the kind of town we are': Community steps up for Michigan tornado victims

UNION CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Following Friday's tornadoes, the gym at Union City High School transformed into a massive, well-organized logistical hub. From stacks of bottled water to rows of personal care items, the sheer volume of donations in such a short amount of time is staggering.

Garrett Hoyt, whose wife headed to the high school to scout resources, showed 7 News Detroit some of the damage his family’s home sustained from one of the tornadoes.

Watch the video report below:

Community rallies for relief efforts following southwest Michigan storms

It’s going to need a lot of work, but he said thanks to some good Samaritans, the heavy lifting is already done.

“I mean, I cried so much today because all these people," Hoyt said.

"They cleared out five trees out of the front yard, four trees out of the backyard. We’ve been helping neighbors as much as we can. We’ve had neighbors come down and help us. Everybody in the middle of destruction is even helping everybody else, doing what we can, but that’s the kind of town we are.”

WXYZ

He has a young family with one on the way.

Over at the high school, Principal Amber Case said the donations are overwhelming.

“It’s not just our community helping out— it’s neighboring communities. People are coming from out of state to offer support. There’s no end," Case told 7 News Detroit.

WXYZ

Kristie Bercaw, her daughter and 6-year-old grandson lost all of the food in their refrigerator. As crews work to restore power, she's maintaining perspective.

"For some of the houses that are no longer there... this (donation site) is something good. Cause you just don’t realize... I don’t have a toothbrush anymore or hey, I don’t have toothpaste," she said.

"The little things that we kind of just take for granted."

Related video: Union City church damaged by tornado plans to help fund home repairs

Union City church damaged by storm focused on helping neighrbors

Union City high is serving as a central location for those in need and those filling that need, like Cassie Silva. She dropped off non-perishable food items.

“Everybody should just help everybody if you can, if you have the ability," she told 7 News Detroit.

Related video: Southwest Michigan community recovering from deadly storm

Southwest Michigan community recovering from deadly storm

Hoyt said it’s going to be an even longer road to recovery for him, considering he doesn’t have homeowner’s insurance. He’s now relying on a GoFundMe that's gaining a little traction.

"It really gives me hope that we'll get there and that we'll fix our home and our baby will have a nice home to live in," he said.