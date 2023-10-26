Halloween attractions, Dia de Muertos exhibit, Jerry Seinfeld among weekend events

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Whether you're looking for a weekend of fright or just pure delight, there's plenty of events happening this weekend in metro Detroit.

Here are seven things to do in the D:

Detroit Fall Beer Festival



Saturday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. general admission; VIP hour at noon

Eastern Market at 2934 Russell Street in Detroit

The 14th annual Detroit Fall Beer Festival is this Saturday at Eastern Market. The event is put on by the Michigan Brewers Guild and it’s one of the largest all-Michigan beer tastings. There will also be plenty of local food and live music.

Erebus Haunted Attraction



Monday through Thursday 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Fridays 7 p.m. to midnight, Saturday 6 p.m. to midnight and Sunday 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Erebus Haunted Attraction at 18 S. Perry Street in Pontiac

If you’re really daring, you can visit Erebus Haunted Attraction in Pontiac. The four-story haunted house once held the Guinness World Record for the largest walk-through haunted attraction. But beware: things will grab you, so this is for the real terror-seekers. Erebus is open daily through the first week of November.

Glenlore Trails Haunted Forest



Thursday through Sunday 7:15 p.m. through 10:15 p.m.

Glenlore Trails at 3860 Newton Road in Commerce Township

It's the last weekend to check out the Glenlore Trails Haunted Forest. This years' theme is CarnEvil. The immersive and illuminated outdoor night walk experience is about 1 mile long and has games and live performances throughout the trail.

Halloween Bar Crawl



Friday and Saturday 4 p.m. to midnight

Starts at Bookie's Bar & Grille at 2208 Cass Avenue in Detroit

If you’re looking for all the fun of Halloween while also getting your drink on, the Detroit Halloween Bar Crawl takes place this weekend. The fun starts at Bookie's Bar & Grille and hops around to other Detroit locations. There's a $1,000 prize for the best costume.

Jerry Seinfeld



Saturday 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fox Theatre at 2211 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

If you’re looking for a laugh, comedian Jerry Seinfeld is performing two shows at Fox Theatre on Saturday. The first show is at 7 p.m. and the second show starts at 10 p.m.

Ofrendas: Celebrating el Dia de Muertos



Sept. 23 through Nov. 5; Tuesday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Detroit Institute of Arts at 5200 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The Detroit Institute of Arts is getting in the seasonal spirit. The exhibit "Ofrendas: Celebrating el Dia de Muertos" opened this week. The annual exhibit showcases Mexican traditions of Day of the Dead, when communities honor deceased loved ones. There will be 13 ofrendas, or offerings, by local artists.

'The Nightmare Before Christmas' 30th Anniversary Movie Night



Friday and Saturday 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Beacon Park at 1901 Grand River Avenue in Detroit

For those looking for something less active but still spooky, a screening of Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is showing in Beacon Park’s heated tent. The event is celebrating the film’s 30th anniversary. There will be popcorn, cocktails and mocktails at the family-friendly event.

