Pumpkinfest, Lobsterfest and Tigers season finale among events this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It may be hard to believe, but this weekend brings the start of October. To get you in the fall spirit, pumpkins, margaritas and lobsters will be themes at events in metro Detroit.

The American Speed Festival returns, and the Detroit Tigers finish the season at Comerica Park.

Here are seven things to do in the D:

American Speed Festival



Thursday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to midnight and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

M1 Concourse at 1 Concourse Drive in Pontiac

Everything from vintage Indy Cars to modern day supercars are sure to keep your motor running. It’s your chance to see all the classics in motion as they go around the 1.5-mile M1 Concourse Speed Ring.

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians



Friday 6:40 p.m., Saturday 1:10 p.m. and Sunday 3:10 p.m.

Comerica Park at 2100 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

This weekend is your last chance to catch the Detroit Tigers play at Comerica Park this year. They close the season hosting the Cleveland Guardians. Miguel Cabrera's legendary career will be honored during Miggy Celebration Weekend.

Fall Bash featuring Lobsterfest



Friday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p .m.

W. Jefferson Avenue in downtown Trenton

Seasonal fun is happening in Trenton with the Fall Bash featuring Lobsterfest. Starting Friday, you can visit a big tent filled with lobster, a buffet, bar and live entertainment. The bash continues Saturday with more vendors, shopping, bounce houses, face painting, fall treats and Oktoberfest flavors from Round House BBQ.

Halal Rib Festival



Friday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Fairlane Town Center at 18900 Michigan Avenue in Dearborn

Michigan’s largest Halal food event is coming to Dearborn. Traveling across North America, the Halal Ribfest is bringing family fun to Fairlane Town Center. Local vendors will have authentic food. A kids zone will keep young ones entertained with bouncy castles, magicians, games and live performances.

Michigan Women's Expo



Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Suburban Collection Showplace at 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi

Suburban Collection Showplace will be transformed into a shopping paradise during the Michigan Women’s Expo. From health to fashion, there will be hundreds of exhibits to explore.

Royal Oak Margarita Fest



Saturday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Royal Oak Farmers Market at 316 E. Eleven Mile Road in Royal Oak

If you’re looking to add some Mexican flavor to your fall activities, look no further than Margarita Fest. Attendees get to sample a kaleidoscope of expertly prepared tequila cocktails. Food like street tacos and live music will compliment the experience.

South Lyon Pumpkinfest



Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In the area of Lafayette Street and Lake Street in downtown South Lyon

South Lyon is holding its annual Pumpkinfest. The event is chock-full of pumpkin-themed activities like a parade, fun run, pie baking and eating, games, a scarecrow contest and even a dog costume contest.

