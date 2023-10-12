Spooky fun, Novi Home Show and Red Wings season home opener this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — You'll have plenty of opportunity to get in the spooky spirit this weekend in metro Detroit including at the Detroit Zoo and Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill.

The Novi Home Show returns, and the Detroit Red Wings season home opener is on Saturday.

Here are seven things to do in the D:

Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill events



Friday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill at 71485 North Avenue in Armada

This Friday is Friday the 13th, and Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill is transforming into “Witches Night” with spooky fun to celebrate its Black Phillip hard cider. Blake's also has haunted attractions every weekend this month featuring hayrides, a three-story haunted barn and zombie paintball.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lighting



Saturday 7 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The Detroit Red Wings season home opener is on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena.

Detroit Zoo events



Friday 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Detroit Zoo at 8450 W. 10 Mile Road in Royal Oak

Get ready to add some spooky spirits to your Friday night while sipping specialty cocktails at the zoo. During Spooky Spirits at the Detroit Zoo, there will be live entertainment, life-sized games and even a haunted trail full of zombies. Then on Saturday and Sunday, Zoo Boo will have fun for all ages with trick-or-treating, jugglers and magicians.

Handcrafters Fall Fair



Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Embassy Suites at 19525 Victor Parkway in Livonia

If you’re looking for some great fall decor with a homemade touch, check out the Handcrafters Fall Fair in Livonia. The show features more than 80 artists from around the Midwest.

The Lingenfelter Collection Charity Fall Open House



Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Lingenfelter Collection at 7819 Lochlin Drive in Brighton

Car enthusiasts will have a chance to go inside The Lingenfelter Collection during its annual Fall Charity Open House. The 15,000-square-foot warehouse in Brighton will showcase rare cars and new, exotic ones. The annual open house is the only time the car collection is open to the public. Donations benefit The Pink Fund.

Novi Home Show



Friday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Suburban Collection Showplace at 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi

If you’ve been looking to replace your cabinets or refresh your home’s interior, look no further than the Novi Home Show for inspiration. It's happening at the Suburban Collection Showplace. You can check out the home improvement products and services for every project imaginable.

Partial Solar Eclipse event



Saturday 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Cranbrook Institute of Science at 39221 Woodward Avenue in Bloomfield Hills

You may have heard that a total solar eclipse is happening Saturday. In Southeast Michigan, it’ll only be a partial eclipse. The weather won't be ideal for viewing, but that’s not stopping the Cranbrook Institute of Science from celebrating the unique event. The public’s invited to experience it with the institute’s astronomers and learn about the science behind it following the eclipse.

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.