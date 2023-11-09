Winter activities open in downtown Detroit, Motor City Comic Con returns this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — If your definition of the holiday season involves shopping, you’re in luck because the Detroit Holiday Markets are back open downtown along with Cadillac Lodge.

Motor City Comic Con returns, and Metallica will perform at Ford Field.

Here are seven things to do in the D this weekend:

Cadillac Lodge



Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cadillac Lodge at 60 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

While visiting downtown Detroit, you can get warm and cozy at Cadillac Lodge, which opens this weekend for the holiday season. The ski lodge-style gathering space has festive beverages and treats to enjoy with family and friends. It’s open daily starting at 11 a.m. with the holiday markets.

Detroit Holiday Markets



Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cadillac Square at 662 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

You know the holiday season has arrived when the outdoor markets return to Cadillac Square. Starting Thursday and running through Jan. 7, take advantage of more than a dozen vendors for all your gift-buying needs. The markets open at 11 a.m. daily with the Cadillac Lodge and this year include apparel, home goods, food and even pet accessories.

Detroit Roller Derby



Saturday 6 p.m.

Masonic Temple at 500 Temple Street in Detroit

The Detroit Roller Derby has a disco-themed home game at the Masonic Temple this weekend. The Devils Night Dames and the Grand Prix Madonnas will face off during the premier roller derby experience Saturday evening.

Dr. Seuss' 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'



Wednesday through Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Fox Theatre at 2211 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

You can get your kids in the spirit of the holiday season by taking them to Dr. Seuss’ "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." The award-winning musical is at the Fox Theatre through Nov. 12. There are eight performances in total.

Metallica M72 World Tour



Friday and Sunday 6 p.m.

Ford Field at 2000 Brush Street in Detroit

Metallica is taking over Ford Field this weekend during two nights with two different sets. The shows are Friday and Sunday.

Monroe Street Midway



Thursdays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monroe Street Midway at 22 Monroe Street in Detroit

Returning to downtown Detroit is the winter version of the Monroe Street Midway. The summer-themed activities have been swapped out with holiday fun like bumper cars, arctic slide sledding and puck-putt. Food favorites and an immersive art gallery with murals painted by local artists will also keep you entertained.

Motor City Comic Con



Friday noon to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Suburban Collection Showplace at 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi

Now if you thought Comic Con only came around once a year, you’re in for a treat. Motor City Comic Con is at the Suburban Collection Showplace all weekend. The event features a star-studded lineup of celebrity guests, and attendees are encouraged to cosplay as their favorite fictional characters.

Related:



Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.

