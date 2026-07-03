Thousands expected on Lake St. Clair this Fourth of July weekend as officials urge boating safety

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Officials are reminding boaters to slow down, stay sober and put safety first as crowds pack Lake St. Clair for Independence Day weekend.

Thousands are expected to take to the water on Lake St. Clair this Fourth of July weekend, and officials are urging boaters to prioritize safety as the risk of crashes injuries, and alcohol-related incidents rises with the crowds.

Petty Officer Colton Page of the United States Coast Guard said crews will be out patrolling the lake and watching for safety violations.

"You need a life jacket for every person on board," Page said.

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Page said boaters should also come prepared for emergencies.

"Have a sound signaling device to signal for help if you need it. Also have a fire extinguisher on your boat as well so if you have a fire or some sort of engine mishap, you can actually take care of it," Page said.

Hear more from Petty Officer Colton Page in the video player below:

Web extra: U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Colton Page talks about boating safety

Related: Lake St. Clair named among top 10 best bass lakes in the U.S. once again

Page also urged boaters to take precautions before allowing anyone to swim from the boat.

"Make sure the engine is turned of, you're placed in neutral, everything is secured before you start sending people in the water," Page said.

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Those reminders come after a man in his 20s suffered life-threatening injuries in a boat propeller accident on Lake St. Clair Wednesday evening. Grosse Pointe Park police say the man was struck by the propeller of a boat while swimming. His girlfriend drove the boat to Neff Park, where the man was transported to a local hospital and underwent surgery. He is now in stable condition.

On Friday afternoon, dozens of boats packed the shoreline in Grosse Pointe Farms. Boater Kier Mathieson said the crowds make awareness on the water critical.

"There's so many swimmers out here. You really got to assume they're not seeing you when you're out on the water," Mathieson said.

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Mathieson said safety is a priority for him and his guests.

"It's better to be extremely, extremely cautious and slow in this area rather than kind of be boisterous and get in any trouble," Mathieson said.

Boater Charlie Krausman said every boat needs a sober captain at the helm.

"Everyone drink responsibly and know how to operate the vehicle and make sure the driver is not drinking," Krausman said.

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Krausman also said boater education is essential.

"I think it's important that everyone takes the boating test here in Michigan," Krausman said.

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