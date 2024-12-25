Three people hospitalized in Oxford shooting, suspect in custody

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three people have been hospitalized after being shot in Oxford on Christmas Eve night.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Officewas made aware of a major incident that occurred on Ray Road between Lapeer and N. Oxford Roads just after 6:30 p.m.

Deputies got to the scene and found three people who had been shot. Those people were transported to the hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time.

Police say that they have the suspect in custody and that they have recovered a gun.

"We are asking that people stay out of the area while the major incident is being processed," the sheriff's office said in a social media post on the incident. "The area is an active crime scene. It is believed there is no further danger to the public."

This is a developing story. 7 News Detroit has a crew at the scene and we will update this story when we have more information.