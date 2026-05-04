Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle named AL Rookie of the Month for March/April

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Infielder Kevin McGonigle has been named the AL Rookie of the Month for March/April, Major League Baseball and the Tigers announced on Monday morning.

On Baseball Reference, Kevin McGonigle posted a 2.0 wins above replacement (WAR, a statistic used to measure players across positions which factors in defense and base running) through April 30, tied for best in the majors in that time.

Through May 4, 21-year-old McGonigle leads all Tigers position players in both Baseball Reference WAR and FanGraphs WAR (1.5). In 130 at-bats, McGongigle has recorded 41 hits, hit two home runs, and racked up 16 runs batted in and three stolen bases, all while posting a .315 batting average, a .407 on-base percentage and a .477 slugging percentage (.884 OPS).

Last month, McGonigle and the Tigers agreed to an eight-year, $150 million guaranteed contract extension that kicks in next season, which includes escalators that could bring the total value of the deal to $160 million.

McGonigle made the Tigers Opening Day roster after Spring Training, becoming the first Tigers prospect drafted by the team to bypass the triple-A level since starting pitcher Justin Verlander.

Watch our previous coverage of McGonigle

Kevin McGonigle thrills in electric TIgers debut

Kevin McGonigle homers in Tigers win over Phillies

Kevin McGonigle agreed to an eight-year, $150 million contract extension just 17 games into his MLB career. "The way I am, I'm loyal," the Tigers rookie said. "I want to stick at one spot and help a team out to win a World Series in any year during the time I'm there. We agreed it was fair for both of us, and I know it's the right move."