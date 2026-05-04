Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle named AL Rookie of the Month for March/April

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Infielder Kevin McGonigle has been named the AL Rookie of the Month for March/April, Major League Baseball and the Tigers announced on Monday morning.
On Baseball Reference, Kevin McGonigle posted a 2.0 wins above replacement (WAR, a statistic used to measure players across positions which factors in defense and base running) through April 30, tied for best in the majors in that time.
Through May 4, 21-year-old McGonigle leads all Tigers position players in both Baseball Reference WAR and FanGraphs WAR (1.5). In 130 at-bats, McGongigle has recorded 41 hits, hit two home runs, and racked up 16 runs batted in and three stolen bases, all while posting a .315 batting average, a .407 on-base percentage and a .477 slugging percentage (.884 OPS).
Last month, McGonigle and the Tigers agreed to an eight-year, $150 million guaranteed contract extension that kicks in next season, which includes escalators that could bring the total value of the deal to $160 million.
McGonigle made the Tigers Opening Day roster after Spring Training, becoming the first Tigers prospect drafted by the team to bypass the triple-A level since starting pitcher Justin Verlander.
Watch our previous coverage of McGonigle