Toastique set to open cafe in Downtown Detroit this fall

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Toastique, a gourmet toast, juice and coffee bar, will open a location in Downtown Detroit later this year.

Bedrock announced Toastique will open at 89 Monroe St. in the One Campus Martius building this fall.

The all-day cafe will offer a customizable menu that includes gourmet toasts, coffee, bowls, juices, smoothies and more.

“Bringing Toastique to downtown Detroit reflects Bedrock’s efforts to add to downtown’s evolving culinary landscape,” Bedrock Senior Vice President of Leasing Naumann Idrees said in a statement. “With its emphasis on clean ingredients and thoughtful presentation, we look forward to seeing Toastique become a new favorite for residents, workers and visitors alike.”

It's the latest national chain that is coming to Downtown Detroit as part of Bedrock's portfolio. Chipotle opened last April, and a CAVA location will open this summer. There are also plans to bring a Chick-fil-A to Downtown Detroit.