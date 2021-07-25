Tornadoes hit Oakland, Macomb counties leaving miles of damage

(WXYZ) — After severe storms rolled through southeast Michigan Saturday, many who live in Oakland and Macomb counties are picking up the pieces. An EF-1 tornado touched down in Oakland County's White Lake area, reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour. In Macomb County's Armada village, officials have all but officially confirmed a tornado landed in the area.

RELATED: EF-1 tornado confirmed in White Lake; 1 person injured

During a press conference Sunday afternoon, Macomb County officials stated that the National Weather Services is evaluating damage in the area, and confirmation of a tornado is expected within the next 24 hours.

"They're pretty much certain it was (a tornado) based upon the radar patterns that they've seen. But they have to come on ground to make that determination " said Macomb County Executive Mark Hackle during the press briefing. "But for all intents and purposes, we are considering it to be a tornado that has ripped through here in Armada."

No deaths or injuries occurred after severe weather uprooted trees and nearly leveled buildings and homes in the area.

Here’s a video of downtown Armada as the potential tornado rolled through. The National Weather Service will have to officially confirm, but local officials are pretty confident it was indeed a tornado.@wxyzdetroit pic.twitter.com/poOxYnbWWz — Brett Kast WXYZ (@brettkast) July 25, 2021

DTE Energy crews are also in the area assessing damage and working to restore power, as officials urge residents to remain cautious and stay away of downed wires and back yards as evaluations are done.

Officials thanked first responders and dispatchers for their quick response to weather-related issues. Dispatchers were fielding hundreds of calls at the time.

RELATED: Photo gallery: Severe storms cause damage across metro Detroit on Saturday night

"They didn't miss a beat," said Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham. "Whether it was a police issue, a fire issue, EMS – they got them to where they needed to be and they did an outstanding job."

As local officials review damage across Armada village, police are asking people who do not live in the area to stay clear for safety and to help the recovery process move smoother.

In Oakland County, White Lake was hard hit by storms with an EF-1 tornado landing in the area. One person sustained minor injuries after multiple pine trees fell on a home.

The tornado was tracked going northeast and crossed Pontiac Lake Road before reaching Pontiac Lake as an EF-0. It then moved northeast of the peninsulas and lifted over water on Pontiac Lake before reaching Gale Road and eventually dissipated, according to the National Weather Service.

Additionally, the State of Michigan and Oakland County have set up a temporary emergency center at White Lake Dublin Senior Center, 685 Union Lake Road to assist people displaced by the storm.