Train derailment in Pittsfield Township blocks off two roads, no injuries reported

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two roads in Pittsfield Township are closed after a train derailed early Wednesday morning, according to a spokesperson from the Pittsfield Department of Public Safety.

The Pittsfield Township Fire Department responded to the derailment of the Ann Arbor Railroad Company train derailment around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

The derailment is blocking two roads in the area: Payeur Road and Morgan Road. The battalion chief on scene tells us the derailment starts at Payeur Road and ends near Textile Road.

Officials tell us that no one was injured in this derailment; officials are investigating the cause of the derailment and how extensive it is. We're told that no hazards have been found as of 7:30 a.m., but it's unclear what the train was carrying.

This is a developing story; 7 News Detroit has crews at the scene, and we will update this story as we learn more.