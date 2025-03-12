Trump picks Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi as US ambassador to Republic of Tunisia

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi has been selected to be the U.S. ambassador to the Republic of Tunisia, President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday.

Bazzi was among leaders in metro Detroit who endorsed Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. Bazzi spoke during one of Trump's campaign visits to Novi in October.

"When President Trump was president, it was peace,” Bazzi said at the rally. “We didn’t have any issues. There was no wars.”

Trump's statement on Bazzi is below:

I am pleased to announce that Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi will be the next United States Ambassador to the Republic of Tunisia. Bazzi is a decorated U.S. Marine, who honorably served our Country for 21 years, collaborating with U.S. Embassy Ambassadors, Diplomats, and Leaders throughout the World. Bazzi also worked at Boeing as a quality manager, and Ford Motor Company as a product development engineer. After 22 years with Ford, Bazzi took an early retirement to serve his City as Mayor of Dearborn Heights. Bazzi worked hard during the 2024 Presidential Election to help us secure our Historic Victory, and I look forward to seeing the great things he will accomplish for our Nation. Congratulations Bill!

On Friday, Trump picked Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib to be the U.S. ambassador to Kuwait.