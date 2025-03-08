Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib picked as US ambassador to Kuwait by President Trump

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib has been selected to be the U.S. ambassador to Kuwait, President Donald Trump announced on Friday.

Ghalib endorsed Trump’s presidential campaign in September. The two met in person in September during one of Trump’s campaign visits to Michigan.

Previous coverage: Hamtramck residents react to Mayor Amer Ghalib endorsing Donald Trump in September 2024

Hamtramck residents react to Mayor Amer Ghalib endorsing Donald Trump

Ghalib, an immigrant from Yemen, became the city’s first Muslim mayor when he was elected in 2021. While in office, the city made headlines banning pride flags from being flown on city property, which is something that didn't sit well with some liberal voters in the city.

The city of Hamtramck is known for its large immigrant population. Hamtramck is reportedly the first Muslim-majority city in the United States and also made headlines as the first city with an all-Muslim city council.

Ghalib has been a vocal critic of Israel over its war in Gaza, and the Hamtramck City Council had passed a resolution to divest from Israel and to not support companies associated with the country.

Previous coverage: Amer Ghalib talks with Carolyn Clifford about his endorsement of Trump in September 2024

Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib explains his endorsement of Donald Trump

Ghalib also joined a group of fellow Democrats who signed a letter in February 2024 vowing to vote uncommitted during the primary. After expressing frustration with the Biden and Harris administration, Ghalib said he believed Trump could help reach a ceasefire.

Trump released a statement about Ghalib’s nomination: