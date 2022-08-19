Tudor Dixon announces Shane Hernandez as running mate in race for MI governor

Tudor Dixon on Friday announced former Rep. Shane Hernandez as her running mate in the race for Michigan governor.

"Shane Hernandez as lieutenant governor will help to improve our schools, create safer communities, and improve our economy. Like me, Shane is concerned about the impact rising prices are having on our families," Dixon said in a press release following the announcement.

A politician and architect, Henrandez has served Michigan's 83rd District in the Michigan House of Representatives since 2017.

"Shane and I will put front-and-center the issues families care about: rising costs created by the Democrats' inflation, dangerous communities exacerbated by Gretchen Whitmer's siding with the 'spirit' of defund the police, and a perpetually weak economy that Gretchen Whitmer is simply incapable of doing anything about," Dixon said.

This November, Dixon and Hernandez will face current Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, both Democrats.

"I am confident delegates will embrace Shane and united, we will defeat Gretchen Whitmer in November," Dixon said.

Hernandez added, "Her vision is the right one for Michigan and I believe we will defeat Whitmer and begin to repair the damage she's caused to our families, students, and business owners."

Dixon, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican nomination in Michigan's August primary race against Kevin Rinke and Garrett Soldano. Out of more than one million votes, Dixon earned over 434,000 votes, ultimately winning the nomination.

Michigan's general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For information about November's ballot initiatives, candidates and polling locations, visit michigan.gov/sos/elections.

