HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Today, people living in Hamtramck should finally know the official winner of their extremely close Mayoral race. The Board of Canvassers is facing a deadline today to certify the election results.

And in this race, every vote counts. Businessman Adam Alharbi is narrowly leading City Councilman Muhith Mahmood. But just 11 votes separate the two. On Friday, the Wayne County election officials rejected dozens of absentee ballots discovered in the city clerk's office after the election.

Watch Ryan's report in the video player below

Tuesday is the deadline for Board of Canvassers to certify Hamtramck mayoral election results

Both candidates feel very confident about their chances of winning, but we have to wait for the official certification later today. But there's still lots of uncertainty nearly two weeks after the election ended. Even though the current margin sits at 11 votes, dozens of absentee ballots still need to be counted, which could swing the election either way.

WXYZ

“I think it’s a matter of time that we get an answer from Wayne County," Adam Alharbi said. “I think they will probably be split, and I will still have the lead.”

7 News Detroit attempted to reach Mahmood and his attorney recently, but didn't hear back. We did previously talk to him about this hotly contested race.

WXYZ

“You know, voting is a constitutional right, and if somebody voted… and made a mistake, they should not pay for it," Mahmood said. "They have a right to choose their future leader,r whether it’s me or Adam Alharbi, I don’t know who’s going to win.”

Mahmood is considering challenging the results, but he has to hurry, because once the Wayne County Board of Canvassers officially certify the vote, no challenges can be made.

Watch our previous coverage

Adam Alharbi elected mayor of Hamtramck after winning by just 11 votes

Hamtramck city clerk testifies over discovered ballots