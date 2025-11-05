Adam Alharbi elected mayor of Hamtramck after winning by just 11 votes, per unofficial results

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Per unofficial results, Voters in Hamtramck have elected a new mayor, with engineer Adam Alharbi, a political newcomer, receiving 2,009 votes, beating city councilman Muhith Mahmood by just 11 votes.

This was a mayoral race so many people were watching after one of the most controversial years in the city's history, which has included recent residency fraud allegations and absentee ballot fraud charges on the city council, as well as departures of the Police Chief and City Manager.



Alharbi declared victory on his official Facebook page last night. However, because these are the unofficial results, we can't say for sure what the city clerk will do next with such a tight margin.

Both candidates are vying for the open mayor's seat, vacated by outgoing mayor Amer Ghalib, who was recently nominated by President Donald Trump to be the U.S. Ambassador to Kuwait.

Alharbi is a political newcomer who was previously Ghalib's campaign manager. We talked to voters about the issues most important to them, regardless of who the next mayor is.

“I think we need some qualified people, who have the qualifications, who deserves those qualifications," one voter said.

“There are many problems in Hamtramck," another voter said. "If it rains too much, it floods in houses. And too much high taxes on houses."

“ I just want it to be a fair election. If it’s fair, you can’t go wrong," another voter said.

Whoever officially becomes the next mayor will have a lot of things to clean up in a city that's seen several controversies over the last few years. You have to believe that restoring credibility and moving forward in a positive direction will be the new mayor's top priority.

