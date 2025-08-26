Two crashes on Detroit's Gratiot Avenue raise safety concerns after two children die

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two devastating crashes occurred over the weekend on Gratiot Avenue in Detroit, leaving two children dead and two police officers injured.

The separate incidents, which happened about 2 miles apart, have residents demanding safety improvements along the corridor.

In one crash, a driver allegedly traveling over 80 mph in the 35 mph zone struck a vehicle carrying children, killing two of them. In the other incident, a driver is accused of running a red light and hitting two Detroit police officers.

"No family should have to go through this. No family should have to bear this pain," said Sonja Allen, the mother of the two girls killed in Saturday's crash.

WXYZ Sonja Allen, mother of the two girls who lost their lives

Allen lost her daughters, 8-year-old Savannah Allen Vandergraff and 16-year-old Syiana Allen, in the collision that occurred early Saturday morning on Gratiot near August Avenue.

"It's just devastating — it's heartbreaking, it's unbearable," Allen said.

The girls were with their grandmother and another family member finishing up DoorDash deliveries and ready to get dropped off when police say 41-year-old Amir Khalid hit their car as it was turning onto a residential street. Khalid is in custody facing multiple felonies.

"I always try to protect my kids and keep them out of harm's way, and something like this happens," Allen said.

Sonja Allen 8-year-old Savannah Allen Vandergraff (left) and 16-year-old Syiana Allen (right)

The same day about a mile and a half down the road, two Detroit police officers suffered minor injuries when their patrol car was allegedly struck by a driver who ran a red light.

Vanessa Bostic, who helped the officers, says Gratiot continues to be a problem area.

"Very busy, very busy, they like to drag race on this strip," Bostic said. "Slow down. Peoples lives are at stake."

Watch our report about the crash involving Detroit police officers below:

2 Detroit officers, 1 man injured in crash on east side

The city of Detroit received $12.5 million in state and federal grants last year to make the Gratiot corridor from 8 Mile Road to Randolph Street safer for everyone, with improved pedestrian safety and additional crossings. Plans are still being finalized with work expected to begin next year.

Allen hopes the additional safety measures work, so no other families have to suffer.

"They were good kids, and they didn't deserve to go through this," she said.

Those wishing to help the family with funeral costs for the young girls can find information here.

_____________

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

