UAW members prepare for possible 3rd round of strikes

WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Exactly two weeks to the day since Ford Motor Co. workers walked off the job at Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, they remain there at a standstill. United Auto Workers union members are camped out at every gate waiting for good news.

“Morale-wise, everyone is really hyped up and ready to go,” UAW member and plant employee Geoff Booth said. “We’re feeling really strong.”

Booth is one of those employees soon to collect their first payment of strike pay, feeling confident a deal is around the corner.

“We’re confident it will come soon,” Booth said. “We just don't know when.”

However until it does, workers continue to make noise and UAW President Shawn Fain continues the threat of expanding the strike, promising another Facebook Live announcement Friday at 10 a.m.

Ford avoided additional strikes last week after Fain said the company made good progress, but employees don’t know if the same will be said Friday.

“We are all quite honestly on edge,” said Nick Kottalis, UAW Building Chairman at Ford’s Dearborn Truck Plant. “Ford has showed some commitment to getting some things resolved, but a week has passed. It’s not been resolved, obviously.”

Just days before the strike began, Kottalis and his UAW members held a practice picket outside the Dearborn Truck Plant. They’ll be ready if they get the call, but hope a deal comes first.

“I've been on the shop floor speaking to hundreds of members. Everyone is concerned. Everyone wants some type of tentative agreement," Kotallis said. "Are they prepared to walk out tomorrow? They are... They don't want to, but they are.”

Last week, a caravan of Ford Broncos traveled to Toledo, Ohio as a show of support and on Friday, Geoff is helping lead another Bronco caravan straight to solidarity house. That’s where negotiators continue to work to crank out a deal that members want soon.

“We’re digging our heels in,” Booth said. “We’re showing solidarity and we're showing support for our leadership.”

The caravan takes off from UAW Local 12 on Jefferson Avenue at noon Friday. Geoff is hoping a few dozen cars will be joining.