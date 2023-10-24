University of Michigan says 230,000 people's information affected by August data breach

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan said Monday that a computer hack is what caused the school to temporarily cut off the internet in August.

About 230,000 people were impacted by the data breach, university officials said.

The university detected suspicious activity on its computer network on Aug. 23. The campus network was then disconnected from the internet.

Third-party experts helped the university investigate the incident and found that certain systems were breached from Aug. 23 to Aug. 27, exposing hundreds of thousands of people.

The hack exposed the personal information of certain students, applicants, employees, alumni and donors. The compromised data includes social security numbers, driver’s licenses, financial information and health information that could be used for fraud.

The university is offering free credit monitoring services to those impacted and says it’s working to “harden” its systems.

Letters were mailed out Monday to those who were affected. A call center is set up for anyone with questions at 1-888-998-7088 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EDT Monday through Friday.