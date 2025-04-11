University of Michigan students, faculty rally against DEI rollbacks and visa revocation

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — On Thursday, University of Michigan faculty and students gathered at the Diag on campus for a rally to speak out against the university’s rollbacks of diversity, equity and inclusion programs as well as nearly two dozen international students and graduates having their visas removed.

Some students voiced their concerns over the growing number of changes on campus, saying what was once a safe haven does not feel like one anymore.

The rally was organized by student groups like the University of Michigan Black Student Union, which also celebrated their 57th anniversary Thursday. While they were celebrating their history at the Diag, they were also concerned for their future and the future of DEI on campus.

WXYZ Rally at the Diag

“It was working to increase Black enrollment. We saw a spike in Black enrollment since the implementation of DEI 2.0.," Black Student Union Speaker Princess J’Maria Mboup said. “DEI is a main reason why a lot of student’s are here.”

In a letter signed by university President Santa Ono, the university says last week, they became aware that the Department of Homeland Security had began terminating visas, and as of Wednesday, 22 students and graduates have had their visas revoked with no explanation as to why.

“We obviously don’t have the ability here to determine whether a student should have their visa revoked or not, but we have to go by what the federal government chooses to do," student Hayden Rometty with the College Republicans at the University of Michigan said.

Rometty says the number of students targeted is minimal and hopes the university puts their focus on the students that remain, including by allocating money that was used for DEI programs on other interests like financial aid and mental health resources.

"It was a well-deserved change that we needed here. The program costs $200 million and a good chunk of that went to the administration itself," he said.

WXYZ Students at the rally

Meanwhile, those at the rally say if these changes continue, they will keep using their voices.

7 News Detroit reached out to the University of Michigan for comment but have not heard back as of Thursday evening.

