Update: Teen dies after being hit by car on 26 Mile Road last month

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — After being hit by a vehicle last month, a 15-year-old who had been fighting for his life in the hospital has died, his mother confirmed to 7 News Detroit.

Keegan Lee Neff was in a medically induced coma after sustaining multiple injuries, including brain swelling, a broken left tibia, a broken bone in his right foot, and a bruised lung that caused issues with breathing.



Community rallies around mother, teen battling for his life after car hits him

Keegan's mother, Debra, told hom not to walk along 26 Mile Road west of I-94 — where the speed limit is 55 miles per hour — multiple times. Investigators told us at the time that Keegan ran onto the road.

Authorities told us the driver was not at fault and was unable to stop their vehicle when Keegan ran into the road. The driver remained at the scene, called 911 and attempted life-saving meaures on the teen.

The community had stepped up to support the family, raising over $15,000 to help cover medical bills. If you would like to continue to support the family, you can do so at this link.